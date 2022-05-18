A police officer has been seriously injured after a van was driven at him while responding to an incident in St Helens.

At around 8:05pm on Tuesday 17 May, police received a report that a backpack, suspected to contain cannabis, was in the middle of the road on Hewitt Avenue.

As one officer attempted to retrieve the bag, he approached a van whose occupants were acting suspiciously nearby.

The white Ford van was then driven at the officer and collided with him, before it was driven away from the scene.

The officer sustained a serious injury to his shoulder, and injuries to his right arm and right leg. He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Police later detained two men who were seen running from a vehicle into fields near the East Lancs Road. They also recovered a bag and the vehicle, which had been left on Ecclesfield Road.Two men from Rochdale have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and taken into custody to be questioned.

Chief Inspector Jim Wilde said: "Every single day, Merseyside Police officers fearlessly put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public from harm."Our Emergency and Priority Response officers are called upon to attend incidents that can involve a whole range of criminality including the use of aggression, violence and weapons."They do so willingly, because they have joined the police service to protect people and keep Merseyside safe."Sadly, this evening our officer’s dedication has come at a great cost to himself. "Thankfully he is now receiving the care and treatment he needs, and everyone at Merseyside Police wishes him well. He will receive our full support as he recovers from this terrible incident."Chief Insp Wilde added: "We have made two arrests, spoken to a number of witnesses and are studying CCTV footage from the area following the incident."But I want to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any part of it, or who has CCTV or dashcam not yet submitted to police, to come forward."Your information or evidence could prove vital as we seek to bring those responsible to justice.”