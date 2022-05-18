A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after being 'badly' bitten by a dog in a park in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

The attack happened at Navigation Park at around 9pm on Tuesday, 17 May.

The 17-year-old tried to help put the dog's harness on when it bit her, leaving her with 'substantial' injuries to her face and cheek.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and have asked anyone with information about the dog or its owner to come forward.

Greater Manchester Police described the owner as a white man, aged around 70, and around 5ft 9in tall.He was described as being unstable on his feet and was wearing a long, brown leather jacket with a bobble hat. He also had a walking stick.

The dog was described as being mostly white, skinny, 'fairly young' and with ginger fur on its back. It was also wearing a red harness.

It has been described as looking similar to a Labrador, but it is thought to have been crossed with another breed.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact police via 101 or on Live Chat in reference to Log 3423- 17/05/22.

Daniel John Twigg died in hospital on Sunday 15 May after being attacked by a dog in Rochdale.

This incident comes just days after a three-year-old boy from Rochdale was killed after being attacked by a dog on a farm in Milnrow.

Daniel John Twigg died in hospital on Sunday, 15 May and the dog was put down.

The child's family say he was "loved by all who knew him."

