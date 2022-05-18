Merseyside Police are urging racegoers to secure their bikes ahead of travelling to the Isle of Man for the TT races.

A dedicated operation has been set up this year to carry out high-visibility policing at key locations around the city.

Local businesses and hoteliers will also be working alongside police to setup CCTV coverage.

Sergeant Garreth Berry said: "This operation is designed to raise awareness and reassure racegoers that we are deploying resources in the right places to deter and disrupt would-be thieves, ahead of what promises to be a great TT event."

He continued: "We understand the distress and inconvenience that vehicle crime has, especially to people who have travelled vast distances, and we will do everything in our power to eradicate such incidents."

Police have issued a new safety video with advice on how to keep the bike secure when staying in Liverpool.

The police has issued updated advice for anyone due to stay in Liverpool with a bike:

Use a good quality lock, or two.

Always park in a well-lit area.

If riding in a group – lock your bikes up together.

Don’t park in the same place – vary your parking location

Consider using a forensic marking system.

Look out for other bikers – if you see someone trying to steal a bike, don’t try to stop them, call 999.

If you see any suspicious activity around a bike, call 101.

If you have any information about motorcycle thefts or crime, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Isle of Man TT is due to take place from Saturday 28 May to Saturday 11 June.

The fortnight of racing is set to make its return after being cancelled for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It sees many motorcyclists travelling on high-powered bikes staying in Liverpool, before making the onward journey to the Island.