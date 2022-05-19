Police investigating the rape of a woman after a night out have released CCTV footage of man they think could help in their investigations.

Officers were called at around 1:30am on Halloween last year, to reports that a woman had been raped in an alleyway at the side of Royton Cricket Club, in Oldham.

Police say the man made off from the scene.

An investigation was launched and detectives say they are now in a position to appeal for help from members of the public.

Detective Constable Kate Dawson, from GMP’s Oldham CID, said: “This was a horrific attack on a woman who had enjoyed a night out with friends before she was raped in an alleyway.

“This terrifying attack has left a woman understandably extremely shook up.

"No woman should ever have such a traumatic incident as this happen to them after a night out and we want to bring whoever was responsible to justice.

“The investigation has remained on-going since the incident and following a number of lines of enquiry including CCTV and forensic tests, we’re now in a position to appeal to the public and ask anyone who recognises the male pictured to get in touch."

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to call 0161 856 8891 quoting log number 1820 of 31/10/2021, or report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk.