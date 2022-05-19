Police investigating a suspected homophobic assault, which left a man with a bleed on the brain, have released images of a two people they would like to speak to.

Morgan Fevre needed an operation after the attack in Manchester in the early hours of Sunday, 10 April 2022.

The 22-year-old was also left with broken teeth and multiple breaks to his nose, cheekbone and eye socket.

His parents, Paul and Dawn Fevre, rushed from their hometown in Nottinghamshire to be by his side at Salford Royal.

Morgan Fevre was left with a bleed on the brain after being attacked during a night out on 10 April Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police have released the images after reviewing CCTV following the incident in Charlotte Street at about 1:35am.

Detective Constable Lucy Hatton said: "This was an unprovoked attack in the street that the victim can remember very little about.

"Morgan was punched in the head and then fell to the floor, and spent 10 days in hospital being treated for head and face injuries.

"He has now been discharged from hospital but is still suffering from the after-effects of the incident."

Morgan had been on a night out with friends, with his partner Elliot going home early.

In Apirl, Paul Fevre, 53, said his son had no memory of the attack but recalled receiving homophobic abuse and negative comments about his sequined jacket before it happened.

Morgan Fevre spent 10 nights in hospital following the unprovoked attack. Credit: MEN Media

He said the assault had been particularly difficult because his son, a support worker for adults with learning difficulties, had moved to Manchester because he felt it was a place where his sexuality would not be an issue.

He said: "Morgan would go into town on his own and make new friends while he was out, he's that kind of chap.

"But now, I went to see him yesterday and he just says, 'I don't think I could ever go out again'."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to call police on a dedicated phone line 0161 856 6049 quoting incident 247 of 10/4/2022.

Information can also be emailed to 02905@gmp.police.uk or reported online by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Mr Fevre has set up a fundraiser to raise money for his son's dental work and day-to-day expenses while he is unable to work.