A huge rave to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Manchester's legendary nightclub the Hacienda will take place this weekend.

The sold-out party is being held on Saturday 21 May, in the car park of the Hacienda apartments on Whitworth Street West, where the original club once stood.

It will mark 40 years to the day that the nightclub first opened its doors back in May 1982 - with all proceeds from the night will be donated directly to The Christie charity & Legacy Of War Foundation.

For those who have not managed to get their hands on some tickets, the entire eight-hour event will also be live-streamed worldwide by StreamGM and across their Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube platforms.

Credit: FAC51 The Hacienda

The Hacienda opened in the former yacht warehouse in Manchester on May 31, 1982 - the brainchild of New Order manager Rob Gretton and Factory Records boss Tony Wilson.

Armed with Factory Records' album profits and the desire to give something back to Manchester they had the idea of creating the "greatest club in the world".

Although making a profit from the venture proved a somewhat trickier prospect, with the club's debts said to have soared into the millions over the years.

It eventually closed after 15 years of entertaining the masses in 1997.

In recent years the interest in the club has seen a revival with club nights across the globe and the Hacienda Classical mash-up of orchestra and DJs proving more popular than ever.

The rave will take place in the basement carpark of the Hacienda apartments. Credit: PA images

The rave on Saturday will see some of The Hacienda’s best residents come together including Hewan Clarke, Graeme Park, Jon Dasilva, Tom Wainwright, DJ Paulette, Aaron Mellor, K Klass who play live, and surprise guests on the night.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated event on Saturday, DJ Paulette said: "Being here this time is kind of momentous, nerve-wracking.

"It's weird being in this space - I keep kind of looking around and thinking do I recognise any of it. It's special, really special."

More upcoming Hacienda 40 anniversary events in the North West

