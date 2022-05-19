Douglas is to become the first and only city in the Isle of Man as part of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Douglas Borough Council applied for city status as part of a Civic Honours competition, alongside 38 other local authorities from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.

The new accolade comes in the year after the Borough of Douglas celebrated its 125th anniversary.

Mayor of Douglas Janet Thommeny said: "We are thrilled with this news! It is an honour of civic pride for Douglas and everyone who lives and works here to receive this recognition and I’m sure everyone connected with the town – or should I say, city! – will be incredibly proud."

Council Leader Councillor Claire Wells said: "It is a wonderful way to round off our 125th anniversary and further enhances Douglas as the Island’s capital and legislative centre. The honour will provide a fantastic opportunity to attract new investment, not just to Douglas, but the Island as a whole."

A record number of locations have won prestigious city status to mark a momentous 70 years on the throne.

The competition, which last took place during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, was open for the first time to applicants from Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.

The Queen will celebrate 70 years on the throne in June 2022. Credit: PA images

Eight locations out of 40 applicants from across the UK won the royal honour ahead of the Jubilee weekend, the highest number of awards in a single competition:

Bangor, Northern Ireland

Colchester, England

Doncaster, England

Douglas, Isle of Man

Dunfermline, Scotland

Milton Keynes, England

Stanley, Falkland Islands

Wrexham, Wales

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay said: “As we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s colossal contribution to society, I am thrilled that we are able to recognise some of the many places that make Britain great.

“It is also incredibly reflective of Her Majesty’s global outlook and years of international service that applicants from the Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies have been selected as winners for the first time."

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: "City Status is a huge accolade and I congratulate our eight brilliant winners.

"This competition showcases the best of Britain and the Overseas Territories and will act as a lasting legacy of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee."

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.