Fire crews tackle blaze at former cinema and nightclub in Preston city centre

Lancashire Fire and Rescue are urging people in Preston city centre to avoid the area around Avenham Street and keep windows and doors closed.

Plumes of black smoke can be seen billowing from miles away. 12 fire engines are currently tackling the blaze. The fire is believed to be at the old Odeon Cinema / Tokyo Joe's nightclub.

The blaze follows a fire at St Joseph’s Orphanage and one at the former Odeon within hours of each other at the weekend.

Leader of Preston City Council, Councillor Matthew Brown, tweeted his concern.

He said: “The recent fires taking place in Preston City Centre are very disturbing suggesting a possible trend.

“It has been raised by senior members and officers with both fire and police services.

“We will continue supporting our emergency services to effectively deal with the matter.”