Manchester United's new manager Erik Ten Hag is expected to attend the Red Devils' final game of the season at Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Ten Hag officially starts work in the United hotseat the day after the Sunday clash at Selhurst Park, but it is understood he is already in the UK and preparing for the job.

The 52-year-old former Ajax manager was confirmed as United boss last month but first had to concentrate on steering the Amsterdam side to the Dutch Eredivisie title with a 5-0 win against Heerenveen last Wednesday.

Ten Hag met with football director John Murtough in the Dutch capital the following morning and is now understood to be in London.

Sunday's match at Palace will be the last in charge for interim boss Ralf Rangnick, with United attempting to salvage something from a disappointing season by at least securing qualification for the Europa League - while avoiding having to play in next season's Europa Conference League.

The Selhurst Park encounter will be the final match for a number of departing players, including defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Leaving after five years - Nemanja Matic Credit: PA Pictures

"I just want to say thank you for the fantastic support," the United midfielder, who joined the club in 2017, told club media.

"I know that we have had a couple of difficult seasons but I just want the fans to know that, at the training ground, we're doing our best, and United will come back, for sure.

"It's going to take some time but United will be back. Keep supporting the team. Stay together."

Asked about his own future, Matic added: "I didn't decide yet.

"Let's finish the season and in June probably I will decide my future. But nothing decided yet."

Speculation is growing that Matic could link up with his former boss Jose Mourinho at Roma.