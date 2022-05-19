Liverpool Football Club will hold a victory parade, regardless of how the team fares in the Premier League and Champions League finals.

The club had already been invited to take part in a victory parade around the city in preparation for the potential outcome of the season, but following their Wembley win, this has been extended to include the FA Cup.

The bus parade will take place at 4pm on Sunday 29 May – the day after the Reds play Real Madrid in the Champions League Final.

For the first time, the bus parade will also include representatives from Liverpool FC Women, who won the FA Women’s Championship last month.

The date of the victory parade falls on the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster, and throughout the morning the club and the City Council will pay tribute to the 39 supporters who lost their lives that day.

The 13.5km route, the same as the 2019 parade, will start at Allerton Maze in the south of the city, before travelling northbound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout (in Childwall) and on to the Rocket flyover.

From there, it will journey along:

Queens Drive

Mill Bank

West Derby Road

Islington

Leeds Street

The Strand

Route finishes at Blundell Street.

Huge crowds line The Strand for LFC’s 6th European Champions League title in 2019. Credit: Liverpool City Council

The full costs of the parade will be met by Liverpool Football Club.

Mayor Joanne Anderson said: "We’re delighted that we can now confirm the club will definitely parade around the city on May 29 – and I’m pleased we will be celebrating the achievements of both the men and women’s teams.

"A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, so it’s fantastic that the city is now going to be able to experience this.

"Lifting the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the FA Women’s Championship trophy is an incredible achievement that deserves to be acknowledged and we have everything crossed that they won’t be the only trophies they are lifting on the day!

"Whatever the outcome of the end of the season and the Champions League final, Liverpool FC and Liverpool FC Women have already done us proud, and we will give both teams the homecoming celebration they deserve."

For information on road closures, public transport, viewing areas or to track the parade on a live Google map, head to Culture Liverpool.

