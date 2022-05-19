Play Brightcove video

ITV News' journalist Rob Shelley has the story.

A compass owned by the famous British sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston has been handed into a museum - 53 years after it was stolen.

Sir Robin, from Portsmouth, used the compass during his 312-day voyage in which he became the first person to circumnavigate the globe solo and non-stop.

He was one of nine sailors to compete in the Times Golden Globe Race, setting off from Falmouth on 14 June 1968 on the yacht he built himself, Suhaili.

He arrived back on 22 April 1969, securing his place in the history books.

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston returns to Falmouth after around-the-world voyage, 1969. Credit: PA images

But that year, his golden compass was stolen from his beloved boat and never seen again...until now.

It was returned to the Holyhead Maritime Museum, in Anglesey, by a "mysterious" woman from Rochdale, in Greater Manchester.

Staff at the museum said Sir Robin, who is now 83, "was quite chuffed" when he heard the news that his compass had turned up five decades after going missing.

The piece of sailing history is "safe" and on display in Holyhead until Sir Robin eventually comes to collect it.

