Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after falling from an electric motorbike in Lancashire.

Owen Jones suffered a serious head injury after the crash in Goodshaw Fold Road in Loveclough near Rawtenstall at 7pm on Wednesday, 11 May.

The 17-year-old from Crawshawbooth was taken to hospital but died the next day.

Since then, family and friends of the apprentice joiner and carpenter have raised thousands of pounds for the Air Ambulance in his name.

Owen's grandad, Chris Jones said it was a tragic accident and that he will miss his grandson forever.

Owen Jones Credit: Family photo/Lancs Live

He said: "He had masses of friends and was a massive part of our lives. He was beautiful, handsome, generous, loyal, dependable, a grafter and very ambitious.

"He was a saint of a young man. We have been overwhelmed with the response and the affection we have received. We expected it from family but not from his friends and even people we don't know.

"It has affected a lot of people. He will be sadly and sorely missed and will be in our hearts forever."

Family said Owen was a big football fan who supported Manchester United and also loved music.

He leaves behind parents Lisa Jones and Richard Murray as well as a big extended family who live in the area.

Floral tributes have been left near the scene Credit: Lancs Live

Lancashire Police said there were no other vehicles involved in the crash but they are appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Michael Higginson said: "A teenage boy has very sadly lost his life in what appear to be tragic circumstances.

"My thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

"We are now working to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask anybody with information, CCTV or dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our enquiries to contact police as soon as possible."

Friends have been adding their own personal tributes to Owen on social media.

Lee Gueller wrote: "I know that when someone passes away the same clichés get brought up about how nice a person they were and what a kind heart they had, but I can’t explain or put in to words what a genuinely good boy Owen was.

"He was a hard worker - even working on weekends while he was still at school, polite, smart, funny, loving and genuine.

"For those that know his family will know that the Jones’s are one of the nicest families you could ever wish to meet.

"This is the cruellest lesson anybody could ever have, but please people appreciate everything you have and live every day like your last."

Owen’s funeral will be held at 2.30pm on Friday, 27 May at Burnley Crematorium, followed by a commemoration of his life at the Whitaker.

