Two men have been charged after a police officer was reportedly "hit by a van and then dragged along a road" in St Helens.

Police were called to Hewitt Avenue on the evening of Tuesday 17 May, to reports of a backpack, suspected to contain cannabis, lying in the road.

As one of the officers checked the bag, another went to carry out a search on a Ford Transit nearby.

As he reached inside the van, the driver is alleged to have set off, "dragging the officer along the road", causing him to suffer injuries to his shoulder and wrist for which he is still being treated in hospital.

Umar Anwar, 30, of Birkdale Road, Rochdale, has been charged with causing serious injury/GBH by dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, Ahmmad Anwar, 26 of Deeplish Road, Rochdale, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A (cocaine) and Class B (cannabis) drugs.

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Knowsley Sefton and St Helens adult remand court today.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation can DM @MerPolCC, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook quoting with reference 22000339976. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.