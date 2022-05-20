A three-year-old boy who died after being "attacked by a dog" suffered head and neck injuries, an inquest opening was told.

Daniel John Twigg was reported to have been mauled by the animal outside a property on Carr Lane in Milnrow, Rochdale, on 15 May.

The youngster, described as "happy and kind", was rushed to hospital where he died a short time later.

Police arrested a 48-year-old man under the Dangerous Dogs Act in connection with the incident. He has been released on bail.

More details about the incident emerged at a pre-inquest hearing, including that Greater Manchester Police have seized 10 dogs as a result of their "significant" investigation.

Police at the scene of a fatal dog attack in Rochdale. Credit: MEN Media

At the brief hearing at Rochdale Coroners' Court, police coroners' officer Tracy Bunn confirmed to senior north Manchester Coroner Joanne Kearsley Daniel's date of birth and home address in Blackley, Manchester.

Daniel's father, Mark Anthony Twigg, 40, works as a gardener and his mother Joanne Tracie Bedford, 34, was a "homemaker", the officer told the court.

Police were called to Carr Farm on Carr Lane in Milnrow, Rochdale, at 3.22pm to a report of a dog attack, which had left a child victim "unconscious and not breathing", said Ms Bunn.

Police attended but the boy was 'in cardiac arrest' and he was taken to the children's hospital, the court was told.

"He sadly passed away later that day," said the officer. A police investigation led by Det Chf Insp Gina Brennand, of the Major Incident Team of GMP, was ongoing.

A Cane Corso dog was destroyed at the scene and 10 other dogs were seized by police.

None of the animals were banned breeds, the hearing was told.

The officer confirmed a man, whose name has not been disclosed, has been arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Signs outside of the property where an alleged dog attack happened. Credit: ITV News

The provisional conclusion of a post mortem carried out by a Home Office pathologist was that Daniel had died of head and neck injuries caused by a dog attack, the court heard.

The extensive police investigation is continuing.

Greater Manchester Police has referred itself to the the Independent Officer for Police Conduct because of "previous contact".

The hearing was also told a safeguarding review may also be undertaken by Rochdale Children's Services.

"At this stage there remans a criminal investigation and I'm not going to set a date for the final inquest," said Ms Kearsley.

The hearing was adjourned and a further pre-inquest review has been scheduled for 1 September.In a heartbreaking tribute to the youngster, his family described him as their "happy little boy who was loved by all who knew him."