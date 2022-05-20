Hundreds of mourners have gathered for the funeral of mother-of-two Katie Kenyon whose body was found in woodland in Lancashire.

More than 200 people gathered on Friday, 20 May, in Padiham, to pay their respects to the 33-year-old, who was found dead in the Forest of Bowland a week after she went missing.

Her family asked those attending the funeral at St Leonard's Church to wear purple - her favourite colour - or anything colourful.

A horse drawn hearse arrives for the funeral of Katie Kenyon, whose body was found in the Forest of Gisburn. Credit: PA images

A carriage, drawn by two white horses wearing purple plumes, led the cortege to the church, with a flowers spelling out "Katie" and "Mum" lying top.

Purple balloons were also attached outside the town centre church where a private burial service took place.

Ms Kenyon was last seen the morning of the 22 April, when it is thought she travelled in a Ford Transit van from Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area.

Katie Kenyon was found dead a week after she went missing - a man has been charged with her murder. Credit: PA images

Police said officers discovered a body on the evening of 29 April in the Forest of Bowland after receiving new information about her whereabouts.

Tests revealed she died from head injuries.

Andrew Burfield, 50, from Burnley, is charged with her murder and faces trial in November 2022.