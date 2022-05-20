Play Brightcove video

Jack Grealish has praised the "courage" of Blackpool FC's Jake Daniels who is the first active male footballer to come out as gay in 30 years.

The Manchester City star said the 17-year-old's decision to go public with his sexuality is a "big step forward for English football".

Jake has been met with an outpouring of support since he revealed that he is gay on Sky News on Monday, 16 May.

Jake Daniels (right) is the first active male player to come out as gay in 30 years. Credit: PA images

Grealish said: "I think it's brilliant. I really do. I think it's a big step in English football, with Jake being the first male in English football to come out.

"I think it's a massive, massive step. I think it shows a lot of courage. I'm just so happy for him and I hope he knows that he has made the right decision - and a great decision."

Jack was speaking at the National Football Museum in Manchester, where fast food chain McDonald's launched its Fun Football grassroots programme.

The initiative will provide one million children aged 5-11 with access to free Fun Football sessions over the next four years.