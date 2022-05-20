Police are investigating an altercation between an Everton fan and Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira after a pitch invasion.

Footage appeared to show the manager aim a kick at a supporter after he was approached on the pitch at Goodison Park on Thursday, 19 May, following the Toffees' 3-2 win which secured their Premier League status.

A spokesman said: "Merseyside Police is investigating an altercation on the pitch at Goodison Park following the Everton v Crystal Palace match on Thursday.

"We are working with Everton FC to gather all available CCTV footage and are speaking to witnesses.

"No formal complaint has been received and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

No formal complaint has been received about the altercation between the fan and manager Patrick Vieira (pictured) Credit: PA Images

Police said four men were arrested and one officer was treated for smoke inhalation as fans ran onto the pitch and set off flares to celebrate Everton's victory.

A police officer was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Three males were arrested on suspicion of possession of entering or attempting to enter a football ground while in possession of a flare, smoke bomb or firework and will attend for voluntary interview at a later date, the force said.

One male was arrested for a breach of the peace and later de-arrested.

Chief Inspector Andy Rankine said: "We know the joy and relief Everton fans felt as they secured Premier League survival, but we always want fans to enjoy such occasions safely and we will not tolerate anti-social or criminal behaviour under any circumstances.

"We have unfortunately seen a trend develop across the country of supporters setting off pyrotechnics inside football grounds.

"It is illegal to bring them into football grounds for a reason, as flares, smoke bombs and fireworks can pose a serious danger to those who carry them, as well as those around them when they are set off."