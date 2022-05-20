Sir Paul McCartney has shared a 'never-before-seen' picture of himself rowing a boat at Liverpool's Sefton Park, which is celebrating its 150th birthday.The former Beatle wished the park a 'happy birthday' on Twitter and also shared his own memories of being there as a young man.

He said he can remember being with John Lennon and George Harrison, and that it was "always a great time rowing" with friends.

One memory the 79-year-old had of "Sevvie Park" was when he and his friends would pretend not to hear the man calling them when their time had run out on the rowing boat.

The Beatles star shared a picture of himself in one of the iconic rowing boat taken by Paul's brother Mike in 1961.

Paul said on Twitter: "Happy birthday Sefton Park. I often used to go there with various mates like John, George and other friends from school.

"We always had a great time rowing on the lake, even though we sometimes couldn't hear the man calling us in when our time was up."Come in #9...", "What’s he saying?" so we would grab a couple of extra minutes in the rowing boat. I have many happy memories of the place, congratulations Sevvie Park! - Paul."

Sefton Park Palm House Credit: PA images

Sefton Park was opened by Prince Arthur, son of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, 150 years ago "for the health and enjoyment of the townspeople".

The 235 acre park is a Green Flag and Green Heritage awarded site with wildlife, original Victorian features and a boating lake.

Its impressive Palm House celebrated two decades since its reopening last September, after the Grade 2* listed building was restored following years of disrepair.

