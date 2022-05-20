Play Brightcove video

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fire which destroyed a former nightclub which will now need to be demolished.

A fire broke out in the former Odeon cinema and the vacant Tokoyo Jo's nightclub on Church Street on the evening of Thursday 19 May.

The building was partly derelict and partly utilised by businesses.

Fire crews and police at the scene of a fire in Preston. Credit: Lancashire Live

Road closures are in still place and the area is also closed to pedestrians. The police have advised the public to stay away.

Emergency demolition work is required at the site with completion expected by Monday, 23 May.

A joint inquiry into the cause of the fire will be carried out by investigators from Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Flames erupt from the top of the building in Preston. Credit: ITV News

The police are unable to give a cause of the fire or whether the fire was started deliberately.

Det Insp George Binns, of Preston CID, said: “While we have made one arrest our investigation is very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the area yesterday, or in the recent days and weeks, or anyone who has any information which could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.