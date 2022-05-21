Play Brightcove video

Coronation Street has paid tribute to the show's late superfan Martyn Hett and the other victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, saying they are "always in our thoughts" ahead of the terror attack's fifth anniversary.

Martyn, 29, regularly produced online videos related to the programme. He also had a tattoo of former show character Deirdre Barlow on his leg.

During Friday's (20 May) episode on ITV, rivals Gail Platt and Eileen Grimshaw each carried a bouquet of flowers as they approached a memorial bench in a community garden installed in 2018 at the soap's home in Trafford.

Martyn Hett who was among the 22 killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Gail said: "It's a lovely bench, isn't it?", to which Eileen replied: "'Tis, it's just a crying shame it even has to be here."

A plaque then showed on screen, saying: "For Martyn and all those who lost their lives on the 22nd of May 2017. We stand together."

"It could have been any one of us, couldn't it? Any one of us from this street" Gail said, with Eileen responding: "Our kids, grandkids."

Gail then said: "They went out for a concert, and they never came back. Our Lily loves Ariana Grande."

Memorial bench for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack at Coronation Street studios Credit: ITV Coronation Street

"Oh don't Gail. It doesn't bear thinking about," Eileen said, before adding: "Look at us two being civil with each other."

Gail smiled and replied: "Yeah, well... Some things are bigger than you and me, Eileen."Eileen agreed and, at Gail's urging, the pair placed their bouquets on the bench together.

Martyn's mother Figen Murray tweeted in reaction to the Corrie tribute: "That was so lovely and kind of @itvcorrie to do this for our loves ones!"

Sunday (22 May) marks five years since the bombing at Manchester Arena which happened just as an Ariana Grande concert ended.

A number of special memorial events are taking place to remember the 22 who died, and all the other people affected.