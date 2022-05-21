Play Brightcove video

Run For The 97 has returned to Liverpool for the first time since the pandemic.

The event in Stanley Park celebrates and honours the lives of the 97 Liverpool FC fans who lost their lives in the Hillsborough in 1989. It’s held to also remember the families and survivors, who have spent the years that followed fighting for justice. For the past two years it has been run as a virtual event.

The run was renamed the Run For The 97 after Andrew Devine, who suffered life changing injuries, died last year.

Today was the eighth time the race has been run. Participants were invited to take part in a 5k or one mile fun run and were able to walk, jog or run to remember the 97.

The event raised money for Jamie Carragher’s 23 Foundation, LFC Foundation, Everton in the Community, and Stanley Park junior parkrun.

The former Liverpool defender said, "We'll never forget what happened on that day and it's nice that we can still come out and remember. Just seeing lots of younger people who weren't born on that day and are getting educated in what happened, the reasons why and what people are still trying to do about it today."

More than £35,000 has been raised for charity since the event was first staged.

