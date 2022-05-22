Memorial events are being held today to mark the anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack.

It is five years since a suicide bomber detonated a device, in the arena's foyer, at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Silences will be held at Manchester's Victoria Station, which neighbours the arena, at noon and 10:31pm. The later silence will take place at the time the bomb exploded.

Before the station's platforms are hushed, its tannoy announcer will read out the names of the 22 people who died.

Three services will take place across the day at the city's cathedral Credit: PA

Afterwards, a railway chaplain will say prayers and a book of remembrance will be opened for the public to leave their own tributes.

Candles will be lit in tribute at the city's cathedral, with three memorial services taking place across the day, and its bells tolling at 10.31pm.

The building will be open, all day, to anyone who wants a space to quietly reflect and remember.

Mancunians will also be able to pay their respects at The Glade of Light, a few yards from the city's cathedral.

A permanent memorial, The Glade of Light, is at the heart of today's commemorations Credit: PA

The permanent memorial to those lost in the atrocity was opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge less than two weeks ago. Its white marble halo bears the names of the victims.

Families of those who lost loved ones have been able to place personalised memory capsules, containing mementos and messages, inside the halo.

One minute's applause, conducted as a mark of respect at many sporting events, will precede the start of the Great Manchester Run.

Each group of runners will, in the words of organisers, "honour the memory of those who lost their lives, acknowledge the courage of everyone affected and recognise the remarkable spirit shown by the city in the aftermath of the attack."

Runners and spectators will take pause at today's Great Manchester Run Credit: PA

The leader of Manchester City Council, Cllr Bev Craig, says it is "hard to believe that five years has passed" since "one of the darkest days" in the city's history.

She adds: "We will never forget those whose lives were so cruelly taken, or those whose lives were changed forever that day.

"But nor should we forget the remarkable spirit shown in the aftermath of the attack as the city came together in solidarity, compassion and a refusal to give in to hatred and fear.

"Love proved stronger."

Home Secretary, Priti Patel said: “On the fifth anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack, we stand together to remember the 22 lives that were cut tragically short that night.

“My thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones, those who bravely responded to the attack and all those affected by that wicked and cowardly act.

"And I am more determined than ever to ensure that we do all we can to continue to combat such evil.

“The resilience of the people of Manchester, who continue to stand united against terror in their legacy to love, not hate, is an example to us all.”

The second report of the Manchester Arena Inquiry is expected within weeks Credit: PA

An independent public inquiry into the attack is expected to publish the second of its three reports this summer.

The inquiry started in September 2020 and finished its hearings in March. Its first report, detailing security failings on the night itself, was published last year.

The second will look at the emergency response and whether some of the victims could have survived with better medical attention.

A third report, due this autumn, will examine the radicalisation of bomber Salman Abedi and whether the security services could have done more to prevent him carrying out the attack.