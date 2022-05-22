After nine months of football and 37 games it all comes down to the last weekend of the Premier League season.

Champions will be crowned and relegation will be sealed come the final whistle of the final 10 games.

At the top Manchester City and Liverpool are battling it out for the title.

City have a one point advantage and know a win at home against Aston Villa will see them lift the trophy for the fourth time in five seasons.

'We are close to doing it and we have to try to take it'

As the club look to continue their domestic dominance, City boss Pep Guardiola is inspired by the success of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

He says: "When I arrived here people said the Premier League is difficult it's the toughest one. Just Sir Alex Ferguson with his United was able to do three or four time in five years.

"We are close to doing it and we have to try to take it. But that's what it means, how good it is being in this position close to try to do it."

Liverpool have to win against Wolves at Anfield and hope City slip up against Villa if they're to win the title for the second time in three years.

Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Steven Gerrard is the manager of Villa and former Reds striker Ian Rush says he'll go from Liverpool legend to "god" if he can help his old team win the Premier League.

He says: "Is it destiny there, Steven Gerrard and Coutinho you don't know? It'd be amazing.

"We all know Steven Gerrard is a legend already but I think if he could get a result against Man City and Liverpool won he'd be a god."

'Is it destiny?'

At the other end of the table, Burnley have their destiny in their own hands. The Clarets are level on points with Leeds but crucially have a better goal difference.

They welcome Newcastle to Turf Moor for their final game of the season while Leeds go to Brentford.

Caretaker manager Mike Jackson says: "You can't hide it everyone knows it. We've spoken about what we need to do."

'What do we need to do - what's important to us'

He added: "The lads know it's there everyone knows it's there but we're at our best if we keep our focus on what we're doing now.

"I know it sounds a bit boring but you've got to do that. It keeps you on task, it keeps you where you need to be playing now and not what's going to happen or what's happened before."