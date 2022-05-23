Play Brightcove video

Reaction from ITV Granada Reports Sports Correspondent David Chisnall

Tens of thousands of Manchester City fans have lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the Premier League champions.

The club are celebrating their victory with a trophy parade after they were crowned champions in Sunday's historic match against Aston Villa.

City staged a sensational comeback from 2-0 down to retain the prestigious title with a dramatic 3-2 win over The Lions on Sunday, 22 May. It was a thrilling five minutes of football that meant City retained their Premier League title.

On the fifth anniversary of the Manchester arena attack, manager Pep Guardiola dedicated the win to all those affected.

Guardiola and his squad made their way through a sea of blue on an open-top bus before stopping at Beetham Tower for a live stage show.

He walked on stage with a giant cigar and told CityTV what this title means to him and the club.

Manchester City Legend Dennis Tueart said this is why we all follow football, this team is full of 'legends with character'.

He said "these fans are very lucky to get the good times with Manchester City - with four titles in five seasons."

He added "a lot of supporters will remember the bad times, because you enjoy the good times, and that makes it all the sweeter."

When asked for a word on Liverpool who pushed Manchester city to the final game, he said, "that's what we want competition, and Liverpool drove us on all season."

City secured Erling Haaland for next season, one of the hottest properties in the world after scoring 86 goals in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund in three years.

Tueart says "the side will have a definitive number 9 with quality technique, goalscoring and finishing, making next season very very exciting."