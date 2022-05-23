Erik Ten Hag unveiled as new Manchester United manager at first press conference

New Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag says he already feels at home in the city, and vowed that football, rather than commercialism will be the club's top priority.

The Dutchman officially took charge at Old Trafford on Monday, after the worst Premier League season in the club's history.

Ten Hag will replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who suffered a torrid time, finishing in sixth position, and ending on yet another defeat on Sunday.

Speaking to journalists on Monday lunchtime, he said: "In every country I have a favourite club - in England, Man Utd."

"I have been in Manchester but this is the first time I'm at Old Trafford. I'm impressed! It feels like my home already. I cannot wait until the first match, when the stand is full. It will be an exciting experience."

Before taking the job, the 52-year-old had allegedly been warned not to by his countryman Louis Van Gaal. Van Gaal was United manager between 2014 and 2016, winning the FA Cup.

However, Van Gaal later claimed that Manchester United is a 'commercial club', rather than a football club.

When his compatriots quotes were put to him, Ten Hag said: "I'm convinced that will not be the case. I spoke of course with the directors about it.

"Football is 1,2,3 in this club. Every club these days is commercial. Every club needs it. You need the revenues. But football is 1,2,3 in this club."

Questions have also been asked of Cristiano Ronaldo's role in his future plans.

The Portuguese striker scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season, despite countless poor team performances.

At 37-years-old, some say the striker isn't a good fit for a Ten Hag team.

When asked about what Ronaldo could bring to his squad, he said: "Ronaldo? Goals! I talk first with Ronaldo before I talk with you."

It's not yet clear whether Ronaldo will remain at the club Credit: PA Images

His introductory press conference came just a day after rivals Manchester City were crowned Premier League Champions, pipping Liverpool at the post.

Both clubs have dominated the English game this season, and the new United boss will be

charged with breaking into their era of dominance.

He said: "I admire them. I admire them both. They both play really fantastic football, but you will always see that an era can come to an end. I'm looking forward to battle with them."

Ten Hag will be tasked with breaking City's stranglehold on the Premier League trophy Credit: PA Images

Before sitting down with press from around the world, the club's manager also spoke to United's in-house media team.

He said: "First of all, we want to make the fans proud.

"Second, of course we are in this moment, the current situation is obviously not that good. It's a big challenge.

"I want to build and construct a team who are battling for each other, who are unified and who will get results. Also we are playing in the Theatre of Dreams.

"We want to entertain. But in the end, the intention is to play fantastic football. If we can't play fantastic football, we still have to win."

Erik Ten Hag arrives at Selhurst Park to watch Manchester United for the first time Credit: PA Images

Earlier on Monday, the club confirmed the arrival of Steve McClaren and Mitchell Van Der Gaag as the Dutchman's new assistant coaches.

McClaren returns to Old Trafford having previously been assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at United from 1999 to 2001, where he won the historic treble.

It is a reunion with Ten Hag, who was his number two when he was in charge at Dutch side Twente.

Van Der Gaag, a former Motherwell defender, has spent the last year as Ten Hag's assistant at Ajax.

Speaking at today's press conference, Ten Hag said: "They both know how to catch success, because they both win titles and trophies in their careers, and that's why they are here."

All three men were in attendance at Selhurst Park on Sunday as United concluded their season with a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Erik Ten Hag was in attendance along with his new assistants as United lost 1-0 away at Crystal Palace Credit: PA Images

Despite getting to work just days after Ajax were crowned champions, Ten Hag confirmed pre-season will begin for his players on June 27.

Ten Hag said: "I don't speak with the players now, they need the break. They need a break to reflect, but I'm looking forward, I cannot wait to start. But I want to wait until the end of June with some players and the majority in the first week of July."

In the meantime it's sure to be a busy summer at Old Trafford, with up to ten players expected to leave the club. Transfer plans are expected to step up, as the Dutchman identifies players to help rebuild the squad.

United have already been linked with the likes of Jurrien Timber and Antony from his former club Ajax.