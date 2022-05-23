Manchester City will celebrate winning the Premier League title with an open-top bus parade in the city centre.

If follows a sensational comeback from 2-0 down to retain the title, with a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Sunday 22 May.

Where will the bus parade start and finish?

The bus will depart from Exchange Square at around 6pm on Monday 23 May.

From there it will take a 1.5km route through Manchester city centre. It will travel onto St Mary's Gate and then south on Deansgate, before finishing at the presentation stage outside the Beetham Tower.

The parade will start at Exchange Square. Credit: Manchester City Football Club

Who will be on the bus?

Manager Pep Guardiola and the squad.

What to expect?

The bus will travel through Manchester city centre before ending up outside Beetham Tower (Hilton Hotel), where a live stage show will take place with the team.

There will be on-stage entertainment which will start at 4.30pm, with the players expected to arrive at around 7pm, before being presented onto the stage.

Who to expect from the stage?

The stage will be hosted by Manchester City’s City Square presenters Danny Jackson and Natalie Pike, who will be joined by former players and special guests. There will also be live music from bands and DJs.

There will a be a chance to hear from members of the Women's First Team who won theContinental Cup, the Academy U18s who retained the U18s Premier League National title and the EDS who retained the Premier League 2 title.

Jack Grealish kisses the Premier League trophy. Credit: PA

Who can go to the event?

This is a non-ticketed event, and fans have been advised to arrive early.

The entrance to the parade stage viewing area is only accessible via Deansgate and all fans will be searched before entering.

There will be screens throughout Deansgate showing all of the action from the stage.

An accessible viewing platform will be located on Great Bridgewater Street and members of the Club's Access Team will be on hand to assist fans who require access.

For travel advice, including details of bus diversions click here.

