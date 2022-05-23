Police to take no further action over altercation during Everton pitch invasion

Police have confirmed that no further action will be taken after an apparent altercation between a top flight football manager and a fan during a pitch invasion at Goodison Park.

Footage broadcast after the match, in which Everton secured Premier League safety, appeared to show Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera being confronted by a fan, before lashing out.

Now, police say no action will be taken after they spoke with both men, who 'declined the opportunity to make a formal complaint or support a prosecution'.

Thousands celebrated on the pitch after Everton came back from 2-0 down last week to stay in the Premier League Credit: PA Images

Elsewhere, Greater Manchester Police said two men have been charged after another pitch invasion at Manchester City, during the club's title celebrations.

It comes after a number of pitch invasions at matches last week, including one in which Sheffield United's Billy Sharp was head butted by Nottingham Forest fan Robert Biggs at the end of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg.

Today, the Prime Minister's official spokesman called a pitch invasion at Manchester City's ground "concerning" as inquiries continue into reported assaults on Aston Villa's goalkeeper.

Boris Johnson's official spokesman said: "I think the scenes we saw were concerning.

"I understand there is work under way to establish what exactly happened in that instance, and the security of staff and players is important at these matches."