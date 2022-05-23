A suspected stolen car has smashed through a cemetery and flipped over onto graves in south Manchester.

The car crashed through railings at Southern Cemetery in Chorlton in the early hours of Monday, 23 May.

No injuries have been reported so far from the incident, which happened near the junction of Nell Lane and Arrowfield Road.

The suspected stolen car was abandoned. Nobody was injured in the incident. Credit: MEN Media

Photos taken at the scene show a Volkswagen Golf on its roof into the cemetery grounds, landing across several graves.Greater Manchester Police say the Golf is believed to have been stolen.

When officers arrived at the scene, the car had been abandoned.A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "The incident happened at around 5:30am. The car is a suspected stolen Volkswagen Golf."No injuries have been reported. No-one was there when officers arrived."