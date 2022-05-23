The mentoring programme supporting black pupils to progress to top universities

Play Brightcove video

Jesy Luyengi is in his first year studying mathematics at the University of Manchester. He also volunteers for With Insight Education- a mentoring programme set up to increase the number of black-heritage pupils progressing to top ranked universities.

He said: "I come from an estate where, as a black man, typically, if you want to make a life for yourself you either do it through football or become a rapper or unfortunately you may have to turn to a life of crime and I wanted something different. However it was quite difficult for me to see people doing that so that's why I decided to get involved in this programme. I tell the pupils about my experience - the realities of what it's like and it just helps them believe - they can do it."

Black pupils consistently have the lowest entry rate to top ranked universities. That's something the charity With Insight Education is working hard to change.

Today Jesy and some of the other mentors are giving a tour of the university to pupils from Oasis Academy, MediaCityUK and Cedar Mount Academy, Gorton.

The aim is to give them an insight into student life and help them visualise themselves thriving at a top university.

Christine Kinnear, Founder and CEO of With Insight Education

Christine Kinnear, Founder and CEO of With Insight Education said: "We need to be empowering our own young people with the self belief they can go to the top universities and then supporting them along the way and this scheme does both of those things."

Christine wants to inspire young people to aim high in their choices.

She told me: "There's this enduring problem that black heritage students have the lowest entry rates to top ranked universities and I just knew from personal experience, both my own and my children's that it wasn't down to a lack of potential or talent. It's about a lack of representation at these universities. These young people can't see their future selves there and it makes them doubt they belong in those spaces."

Dwain Brandy, assistant principal at Oasis Academy, MediaCityUK

Academically, all the year nine pupils selected to attend the programme are already performing at a high level but Dwain Brandy, assistant principal at Oasis Academy MediaCityUK, says it's crucial black and global majority pupils are encouraged to realise their potential.

He told me: "If you can't see it - you can't be it. That's why it's so important these black and global majority pupils come here and meet students who look like them, who talk like them."