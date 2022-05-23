A third teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a 'devastating' fire that destroyed a former nightclub in Preston.The fire broke out on Thursday, 19 May at the former Odeon cinema and Tokyo Jo's nightclub on Church Street.

Lancashire Police say three boys - two aged 14 and one 16 - were being held, but the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the blaze in Preston town centre. Credit: Lancashire Live

They have all be released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Police and the Lancashire Fire Service are working together to establish the cause of the blaze, which led to emergency demolition work.

The building was partly derelict and partly used by businesses at the time.Road closures remain in place around the building and the area is also closed to pedestrians as work continues. It is expected to be completed by Monday, 23 May.

Detective Inspector George Binns, from Preston CID, said: “We are working hard with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the blaze and are still asking anybody with information about it to come forward.

"Perhaps you were in the area at the time and saw something suspicious, or perhaps you have other information that could help us.“Whatever you know, we would ask you to get in touch as soon as possible.”Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1347 of 19 May.