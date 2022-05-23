Two dogs and 10 puppies have died after a huge flat fire in Greater Manchester - as police search for their owner.The blaze broke out at the property on Chapel Street in Leigh at around 9am on Sunday, 22 May.A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that 12 dogs died in the fire.

Two people from neighbouring houses were treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation. A small cannabis farm was found in the flat, police added.

A small cannabis farm was found in the property. Credit: MEN Media

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: "Officers were called just after 9am on Sunday 22 May to reports of fire involving a property on Chapel Street, Leigh.

"Two people from neighbouring properties were treated at the scene by NWAS for smoke inhalation."Sadly, 12 dogs, including 10 puppies, died as a result of the fire and efforts are ongoing to find the owner.

"A small cannabis farm was found in the flat - enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made."