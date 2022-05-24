Play Brightcove video

The film-maker Danny Boyle has told how his childhood in Greater Manchester has inspired his latest series.

The Oscar-winner, who grew up in Radcliffe, was speaking at the red carpet premiere of his new biopic of the Sex Pistols.

The six-part series, called Pistol, which will be available to watch on Disney+, was co-written by Liverpool's Frank Cottrell Boyce.

It stars Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook and Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, as well as Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams.

Boyle, whose previous films include the Trainspotting, 28 Days Later and Slumdog Millionaire, said: "I come from a very similar background from the guys and I know what Punk did for us in all its ugliness and all its beauty.

"It changed the country. As I've tried to show, the 70s was a pretty grim place for a lot of people and it shattered that.

"To create this forcefield of energy, it created change. We desperately needed it and we got it."

Pistol will premiere on Disney+ on 31 May.

