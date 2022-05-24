Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Paul Crone

The 1st Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment supported by the British Army Band Catterick marked the start of the Ribble Valley's Jubilee celebrations.

The parade through Clitheroe is to honour Queen Elizabeth to mark the 70 years since the monarch acceded to the throne.

Clitheroe did not disappoint, putting on a parade to be proud of, cheered on by the town's school children and hundreds of flags.

One royalist donned a rather spectacular hat for the Queen's Jubilee Freedom parade

Hat of the day went to Claire Umpleby, who has huge respect for the Queen and loves a good parade.

It was a march that brought back memories for Clitheroe veteran William Gregson.

As an 18 year old with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, William was selected to march with the coronation procession through the streets of London in 1953.

"There was just this buzz from the crowds on both sides of us. A chap on my right, with his rifle and big bayonet kept saying, I am going to drop this blooming thing in a minute."

The crowds come out in Clitheroe to mark the start of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Local school children have been doing their homework on the Queen and were keen to show off their top facts.

"Her favourite dog is a corgi, she loves horses and she has reigned over us for 70 years."

Clitheroe gets the bunting out for the start of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The parade finished with soldiers being presented to local dignitaries, including the Mayor of Ribble Valley, Councillor Stuart Hirst.

"I was delighted to welcome the regiment here today, we gave them the freedom of the borough in 2011 and it is a great joy to welcome them back.

"Very smart guys, the weather was kind, it was a wonderful civic occasion."