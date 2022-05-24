The jury in the trial of a 14-year-old boy accused of murdering schoolgirl Ava White have retired to consider their verdicts.

The 12-year-old girl died in November 2021 after being stabbed in the neck during the Christmas lights switch-on in Liverpool city centre.

The boy standing trial, whose name cannot be released because of his age, denies murder and manslaughter.

The 14-year-old claims he accidentally stabbed Ava in self defence after a row over a Snapchat video.

Jurors retired to consider their verdicts just before 11.30am on Tuesday, 24 May.

Police at the scene of the murder in Liverpool. Credit: PA images

During the two week trial, the court was told Ava and her friends became involved in a row with the defendant and three of his friends after the boys recorded videos of the group.

Friends of Ava claimed the boy laughed after stabbing her in School Lane.

The defendant said he had wanted to "frighten her away" because he was scared she would "jump" him.

He told the jury: "I promise, I didn't mean to hit her."

Earlier in the evening, he heard one of Ava's group threaten to stab his friend if he did not delete a video of Ava, he claimed.

After Ava was fatally hurt, the defendant ran away, discarded his knife and took off his coat, which was later found in a wheelie bin, the court heard.

Ava White, 12, was stabbed in the neck after a Christmas light switch on. Credit: Family photo

CCTV showed him and his friends in a shop where the defendant took a selfie and the group bought butter, which he said was for crumpets.

He then went to a friend's home and, when his mother contacted him because police wanted to speak to him, he told her he was playing a video game.

After he was arrested, just after 10.30pm, he initially told police he had not been in the city centre, but in later interviews blamed another boy for the stabbing.

The knife, which had a 7.5cm long blade, was recovered by police in March after the defendant's legal team passed on information about its location.