A man has been arrested after a woman was grabbed and almost dragged into woodland in a park in St Helens.

She was jogging in Sherdley Park on the afternoon of Friday, 20 May, 2022 when a man grabbed her from behind.

The woman resisted and it is believed that when the offender spotted another woman walking nearby, he released the victim and demanded money.

She told him she had no money and he walked off towards the golf club.

Police say a 21-year-old man, from St Helens, has been arrested on Monday, 23 May, on suspicion of attempted robbery and was taken into custody for questioning.

Speaking after the incident, Detective Sergeant Michelle Wilson from Merseyside Police said: "This was really frightening for the woman who was assaulted.

"She sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault, but was understandably shook up by the incident. Women should be able to go our running in a local park without fear."

Merseyside Police are asking anyone with information to contact them with reference 0539 of 20 May.