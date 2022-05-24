17 year old Alan Szelugowski was found with stab wounds in a park in Salford

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, have been charged with the murder of 17 year old Alan Szelugowski who was found dead in a park in Salford.

They teenagers, who can't be named for legal reasons have been remanded in custody and will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Wednesday 25 May 2022. A 17-year-old boy was also charged with murder in March.

The teenager's body was discovered by a dog walker in Clowes Park

The body of Alan Szelugowski was discovered by a dog walker in Clowes Park at 7:30am on Sunday, 30 January.

An inquest, which opened at Bolton's coroners court in February heard he had been stabbed in the back.

Area coroner for Manchester West, Dr Alan Walsh confirmed that the provisional cause of death is 'multiple stab wounds'.

Police seal off an area of Clowes Park after the teenager's body was found by a dog walker

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said:

"As always, our thoughts very much remain with Alan's family and friends as we continue with our investigation and we are committed to ensuring we bring those responsible for his death to justice."

Anyone with information should contact GMP or crimestoppers.