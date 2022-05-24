Play Brightcove video

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko has thanked fans for their support this season, especially in the light of the Russian invasion of his home country of Ukraine.

Fans lined the streets of Manchester on Monday, 23 May, for an open top bus parade to celebrate City winning the Premier League title for the fourth time in five years.

The Ukraine international has been a key to the club's success despite the emotional turmoil he has suffered since the war started in his homeland.

Manchester City parade. Credit: ITV News

Speaking on stage at the parade, Zinchenko said: "These people, these fans, they deserve even more.

"Thank you so much, guys, during all of this season for your amazing support.

"For all of us and especially for me - for my country, for Ukrainian people - thank you so much."

His words were met with huge applause from the tens of thousands of of fans, dressed in blue, who gathered in Manchester City centre to see their football heroes.

City staged a sensational comeback to retain the prestigious Premier League title with a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, 22 May.

After their victory, Zinchenko broke down in tears and draped his homeland's blue and yellow flag over the trophy.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know