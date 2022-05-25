A man has been arrested after another man was raped at a hotel in Manchester city centre.

Emergency services were called to a hotel in Portland Street shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday, 25 May.

Police said they had received a report that a man had been raped by another man.

It is understood that the incident happened at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers were called to a report of a rape just before 8.30am this morning (25 May 2022) at a hotel on Portland Street, Manchester.

"Emergency services attended and a male was reported to have been raped by another male.

"A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody at this time. Enquiries are on-going."