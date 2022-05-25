The birth mother of Leiland-James Corkill wrote a raw and heartbreaking letter to the trial Judge ahead of the sentencing of his killer.

Leiland-James was placed with Laura Castle, who hoped to adopt the one-year-old, by authorities less than five months before his death.

Castle, 38, was jailed at Preston Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 18 years for his murder.

The youngster was a “looked-after child” who was taken into care at birth.

Leiland-James was described by his birth mother as her "darling son, my beautiful blue eyed baby boy".

In her letter she told Mr Justice James Baker she had been the victim of domestic violence but was working hard to give him the home he needed.

She said: "He was my reason to live once again. Leiland-James, as is with all my children, are my light in the darkness of the pain of my life.

"A home filled with love. I made sure that he would have all that he needed, his nursery was decorated, clothes folded in his drawers and his pram stood in the hall with love and within a safe home."

Leiland-James's birth mother described Castle as a "monster" and said "evil took his last breath".

"A monster that robbed Leiland-James at only 12 months old of his life, robbed me, his brother, sisters and my family of one day opening the door to the wonderful young man that I know he would have become," his mother said.

"I just exist to get justice for my son Leiland-James and for all my children.

"My beautiful blue eyed baby, love saw his first breath, evil took his last breath here on earth, Mammy was not ready to say goodbye, I will never be ready to say goodbye."

She described her son as a "wee happy boy" who "loved kisses and snuggles" and had "a bright beaming smile, a smile that would brighten days".

Leiland-James

"My heart is broken, my children have all been affected as they have lost their baby brother, a brother that they will not get to grow up with, or get to know," she said.

"My family have lost a precious grandchild, nephew and cousin, through the coming years I will carry my darling son’s memory and I will fight all my life so that what has happened to Leiland-James will never be forgotten.

"I will love and miss my son Leiland-James every second of every day until I take my last breath and I will be with him again. Leiland-James was too precious for this world, this world was too cruel and truly didn’t deserve his precious smile."