The Champions League Final in Paris is a clash of the titans and a repeat of history.

41 years ago the French capital also hosted the biggest club game in Europe, as Bob Paisley's Liverpool faced the then six-times champions Real Madrid.

Liverpool manager Bob Paisley celebrates with European Cup in 1981 Credit: HORSTMUELLER GmbH via www.imago-images.de/Imago/PA Images

It was Liverpool's third appearance in a European Cup Final, after winning in 1977 and 78.

They would go on to make it a hat trick of victories thanks to full back Alan Kennedy who scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win.

Liverpool's Alan Kennedy celebrates in 1981 Credit: HORSTMUELLER GmbH via www.imago-images.de/Imago/PA Images

Alan says: "It was amazing for me and the team because they were surprised as much as I was that I was that far up!

"I'd scored in the League Cup final so I could score goals and if the forwards couldn't then leave it to me."

It was a match winning moment that Alan gets reminded of on a daily basis ahead of the 2022 final in France.

"The celebration lasted about 25 years, I've been living off that many a time.

"It was my greatest moment at that particular time but when you're with Liverpool Football Club these moments come thick and fast and that's what you've got to realise about this club.

"That's why Liverpool at this moment, they've on the Carabao Cup and FA Cup and now they're going for the Champions League.

"If you're in the competition you may as well go on and win it."

Liverpool's Phil Thompson lifts European Cup in 1981 Credit: HORSTMUELLER GmbH via www.imago-images.de/Imago/PA Images

The 1981 European Cup Final was also a special game for Phil Thompson who captained Liverpool in that match.

Phil says: "It was just the most wonderful occasion, my best sporting moment of my life - captaining Liverpool, first Scouser to lift the European Cup, it was momentous.

"Alan Kennedy helped me out scoring that goal with about seven minutes to go. But it brings back so many memories and it is the 'all whites' against the 'all reds' there's something special about it."

Sammy Lee was also in the 1981 Liverpool team alongside Phil and Alan. He says: "Alan's got this unique honour of scoring important goals.

"I don't think you could ever describe Alan as being prolific but that's what I'll always remember, him putting the ball in the back of the net and me in disbelief trying to catch him after that.

"The good thing about that is we knew how to celebrate wins as this team will find out in a very short space of time."

The champagne is on ice for Liverpool's Class of 22 for now but these Reds legends are confident history will repeat itself in the 2022 final in Paris.

