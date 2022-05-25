Play Brightcove video

Businesses across the Isle of Man are gearing up for the return of the TT races, as the iconic racing fortnight returns after three years away.

The Isle of Man TT is the most important time of the year for the hospitality sector, with over 40,000 tourists visiting the island to watch the races.

Both the TT and Festival of Motorcycling bring in a combined total of £31.7m to the wider Manx economy, according to a report into the last races in 2019.

40,000+ The number of visitors travelling to the Isle of Man for the TT.

For local food business Robinson's, they have been delivering the majority of food products to restaurants, hotels and pop-up food stalls in preparation for the event.

Janna Horsthuis, Managing Director of Robinson's said: "Our stock holding trebles during May and June and we're 24/7 delivering products out to the island - it's fantastic but it's hard work!"

Due to the large increase in the number of people on the island, a number of pop-up accommodation options also emerge during the TT period.

One of those is the 'TT Village' created by Duke Travel which offers 168 temporary rooms in a field near to the Grandstand.

Speaking on the three-year wait for the event, Peter Duke said: "It's been a long battle to get here but customers still want to come to the TT".

A new addition to the entertainment this year will see many famous music acts playing at a new venue organised by 1886 Bar and Grill.

Performers include Jessie J, Rag n Bone Man, James Bay and The Darkness.

Also among the acts is Nile Rodgers and Chic who are due to perform during race week.

The Isle of Man TT starts on Saturday 28 May and runs through to Friday 10 June.

Racing is set to make its return after being cancelled for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.