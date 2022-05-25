The RNLI is launching a summer beach safety campaign today after statistics revealed that lifeguards in the North West help more people than anywhere else in the UK.

The charity say they assist around 18,000 people during the summer period with over 1,500 incidents occurring in the North West.

Last summer alone RNLI lifeguards in the North West dealt with 1,550 incidents

With this summer expected to be just as busy, the RNLI is trialling a new QR code initiative to help beachgoers stay safe.

Three lifeguard units in the region including Crosby, West Kirby and New Brighton, will have QR codes which people can scan using their phones to get the latest safety advice.

The code will also include a film explaining the specific risks at the specific location.

An example of the type of video message included in the QR code:

RNLI Lifeguard Rich at West Kirby Beach providing tips on how to stay safe

Ryan Jennings, RNLI Lifeguard Lead Supervisor for the area says lifeguards are looking forward to seeing the reaction to the new project.

He said: "This really is an innovative project and a fantastic example of how the RNLI is trialling new technology to help us reach key audiences with important interventions.

"We appreciate that some families can feel nervous to approach our lifeguards for advice, or perhaps the lifeguard may be carrying out patrols when they visit the unit.

"The new QR codes mean they have the necessary safety advice at their fingertips.

"We are confident this will help us to save even more lives and hope people will take advantage of this new means of receiving key information."

Ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend and half-term holidays, the RNLI and Her Majesty's HM Coastguard are also launching a water safety campaign, urging everyone to remember that if you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live.

To do this: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard.

Nationally, there were 277 deaths in the UK from accidental drownings in 2021, across inland and coastal locations.

Figures revealed that 40% of people had no intention to enter the water, such as those walking, with causes including slips, trips and falls, being cut off by the tide, or swept in by waves.

Chris Cousens, RNLI Water Safety Lead for the North West, said: "We are expecting the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend and the half-term holidays to be incredibly busy at the coast.

"We want everyone to enjoy their trip but we also want to make sure people stay safe and know what to do in an emergency.

"It is important that anyone visiting the coast understands the risks of the environment."

Despite an increase in air temperatures, the sea temperature remains dangerously cold, increasing the risk of cold water shock, particularly for people who are not intending to be in the water.

If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard'

The RNLI is also reminding people to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags this summer.