A pub landlord raped an eight-year-old girl and threatened to kill her if she told anyone what had happened to her.

Carl Marland, 58, carried out a series of sexual assaults on several young girls he had groomed with expensive gifts and drugs.

Marland, of Ilford in London, was convicted of more than 20 offences after a trial at Manchester Crown Court.

The court heard that after raping the eight-year-old, Marland told the victim he would kill her if she told anyone what he had done to her.

On another occasion, Marland sexually assaulted the girl before holding a knife to her neck.

Marland would travel to Manchester from London, where he ran a pub, most weeks from June 2020 to December 2020 to visit the girls and their families to carry out his attacks.

He would groom the girls - whose ages ranged from eight to 16 - giving them gifts of clothes and money, as well as drugs and alcohol.

Police became aware of Marland when one of the girls' mothers found inappropriate messages from him on her phone in November 2020.

When he was arrested in January 2021, officers seized a 'Rambo-style' knife and a mobile phone, which Marland had used to contact his victims.

Marland was jailed after a trial at Manchester Crown Court.

In total, Marland was found guilty of the following offences:

Causing a child to watch a sexual act

Sexual assault of a child under 13 x5

Rape of a child under 13 x3

Assault of a child by penetration

Voyeurism x2

Making indecent images of a child x2

Sexual activity with a child x3

Engaging with sexual communication with a child

Causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity x3

Supplying class B drugs x3

Supplying class C drugs

Detective Constable Andrew Sanderson, from GMP's Child Sexual Exploitation Team, said:"Marland spent the majority of 2020 travelling from London to Manchester in order to commit these offences, some of which are the most serious offences against children.

"These crimes have had a huge detrimental impact on his victims and their families, and he has essentially stolen their childhoods.

"I would like to praise the victims' bravery in reporting these crimes. Hopefully following this sentencing they can have some closure and begin to move on and rebuild their lives."

