A pet owner has been left heartbroken after her puppy was allegedly knocked down and killed by an electric scooter.Susan Leigh had taken her nine-month-old Poodle, Rupert, along the Walkden to Little Hulton Loop Line in Salford when the dog was allegedly hit.

The pair had stopped at a bench near Walkden High School when a scooter came speeding towards them, Susan claims. The 63-year-old said the scooter's wheels went over the dog before she had time to react and claims the two youths did not stop to help her.The incident, which happened on 19 May, has been reported to Greater Manchester Police.

Greater Manchester police say they are investigating the incident. Credit: MEN Media

Speaking to the M.E.N, Susan said: "They never bothered to come back and check. I was on my own and I was screaming for help.

"Some people finally appeared. I was shouting that I needed to get him off the path. He wasn’t moving and there was blood coming from him."One woman’s husband came back with a plastic lid and put him on that to carry him to his car and he drove us to the vets. I knew he was gone.

"They were giving him CPR trying to bring him back and then they came through and said he had gone."A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident was reported to them on 19 May and that enquiries were "on-going."

Anyone with information is being asked to report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk.