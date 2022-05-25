Liverpool star Mohamed Salah says he is "very motivated" heading into Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

The Egypt international was forced off injured after a challenge by Sergio Ramos when the two sides met in the 2018 final.

Liverpool went on to lose on that occasion and, although the Reds made considerable amends by winning the competition the following year, they are hoping to exact revenge on the Spanish giants.

Salah said at a pre-final press conference: "I'm very motivated after what happened with Madrid last time. And, after what happened on Sunday, everyone is motivated to win the Champions League. Everybody is excited for it."

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) and Jordan Henderson were in good spirits during a press conference ahead of the Champions League Final. Credit: PA

"I think as a team we're doing good. I'm having a good season, a very good one actually.

"I just try to help the team to win games, that's the most important thing for me."Salah's contract expires at the end of next season and his future has been the subject of considerable speculation in recent months but the issue is not something he wants to discuss ahead of this weekend's showpiece.

He said: "In my mind I don't focus on the contract at the moment. I don't want to be selfish. I'm staying next season for sure."

Liverpool go into the game after the disappointment of narrowly losing out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Captain Jordan Henderson said: "The mood is good to be honest. Training was very good today and I can see the excitement in the lads.

"It's all we dreamed of as kids and it doesn't get much bigger than the Champions League final against Madrid.

"We know it will be really tough, they're a fantastic side, world class players all over the pitch.

"So we know we need to be at 100% if we're going to have any chance of winning."

"We were disappointed with the outcome on Sunday, it was tough to take, but I couldn't be more proud of the lads for this season."

Jurgen Klopp with Thiago Alcantara during the match against Wolves on Sunday May 22, 2022. Credit: PA

There was also some positive news in that manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Thiago Alcantara could be cleared to play in Saturday's final.

The Spain international was forced off with an injury at half-time on Sunday and was absent from training on Wednesday as coaches put their players through their paces in front of the media.

"Speaking to reporters Klopp said he is due to return to training on Thursday: ''We hope he can. It is surprisingly good.

After the game he was not positive but then we got that news overnight that it was not bad, so we will see.''

And with just three days to go, it seems the side are looking forwards, not backwards:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp using a mug with The Normal One on it during the press conference. Credit: PA

Klopp added: "We are all in a good mood. Life is like this, if you're healthy as the boys obviously are.

Life gives you opportunitites again and again and this case it's the Champions League final so we see that nobody feels the pain from Sunday any more.

We are really just looking forward to this game."