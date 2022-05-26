A 21-year-old man has died after a motorbike crash near the Heinz factory in Wigan.

Shortly before 2.45pm on Wednesday 25 May, it’s understood that the rider of a blue Yamaha came off his bike on Spring Road in the Orrell area.

Emergency services responded but sadly the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Specially trained officers from Greater Manchester Police are supporting his family.

Police Constable Phil Drummond, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said "A life has been cruelly taken away from a loving family who are grieving and we will be doing all we can to support them while finding answers as to why this tragic event has occurred.

"Our investigation is in its initial stages, and we have spoken to a number of people at the scene after this collision – which occurred in a busy area and we are hopeful there are more who may have seen something that could be of some importance as our enquiries continue.

"If you were in the area near to the Heinz factory and saw the incident and haven’t spoken to officers, then we urge you to get in touch – no matter how minor the detail may seem – so that we can piece together the full circumstances of how this young man sadly came to lose his life.”

Enquiries into what caused the collision are being carried out by officers from Greater Manchester Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Can you help?

Anyone with information, dash-cam footage, or who witnessed the incident should contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 1724 of 25/05/2022.