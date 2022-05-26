A teenager has been stabbed in the street after getting into a row with a gang on the bus in Liverpool.Merseyside Police rushed to Argyle Street in the city centre at around 7.10pm on Wednesday 25 May, following reports of a stabbing. Officers found that a 14-year-old boy was stabbed after having an argument with with a group of boys on the number 80 bus.They all got off the bus on Hanover Street and went their separate ways, but not long after the victim and his friends were approached by the gang, one of whom had a knife. The victim was stabbed in the arm pit and the offenders ran off.The 14-year-old boy did not require hospital treatment.

Two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old, from Anfield, Litherland and Crosby were found and arrested by officers. A 15-year-old from Anfield was arrested on suspicion of Section 47 assault and the other two boys, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

A knife believed to have been used in the attack was also found.Detective Inspector Tony Roberts, said: "We are carrying out extensive enquiries after a teenager was stabbed in Liverpool city centre this evening and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack, or who witnessed an argument between two groups of teenagers on the No 80 bus coming in to town shortly before 7pm."We will act on all information reported to us around knife crime, and I want to appeal to anyone with information about knife crime in Merseyside, or this incident in particular, to please get in touch. We are committed to working with our partners to deter young people from carrying knives by educating them about the dangers, as well as bringing those involved in knife crime to justice and protecting our communities."It is vitally important that we work together with our partners to make the dangers and long-term consequences of carrying or using a knife very clear. There is a responsibility on all of us – police, educational establishments, youth groups, and parents and guardians of young people – to make sure young people grow up knowing that the decision to pick up a knife will only bring suffering to the people around them, and is likely lead to them losing their liberty, or being seriously injured or killed."

Around seven police patrol cars, an ambulance and a police forensics van were seen around Campbell Square. Forensics officers working at the scene seemed to be focussing their efforts around a stone bench, where one eyewitness said they saw blood on the ground.

Can you help?Contact officers on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting incident reference 0903 of 25 May.You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.