A 'big' name guest of honour has been revealed as the Manchester Day celebrations return for the first time since the Covid 19 pandemic.

Little Amal, the giant puppet of a Syrian girl refugee who captured the imagination of thousands when she came to the UK in October last last year, will be welcomed back to the North West on Sunday, 19 June.

Manchester Day's organisers say the 3.4 metre high puppet of the Syrian girl refugee will be out and about in the city, making her way through the colourful parades.

With the focus of this year's Manchester Day being focused on children and young people and working towards UNICEF status, event organisers are asking the city's children and young people to look out for Little Amal to extend the hand of friendship to illustrate the true spirit of Manchester and how the city likes to celebrate.

Little Amal Credit: Manchester International Festival

Councillor Pat Karney, Chair of Manchester Day, said: "Manchester Day is the city's way of celebrating everything we love about our incredibly diverse city and all its brilliant communities ,who together help make Manchester the best place in the world to be.

"And this time we're dedicating it specially to all our children and young people who we know had such a rubbish time and missed out on so much during the pandemic.

"After an absence of three years since the city was last able to get together and celebrate, this year's will be the best - magical, musical, magnificent and unmissable!"

Outdoor arts specialists Walk the Plank have been working with community groups and local artists to help perfect their all-important parade routines. Liz Pugh, Walk the Plank’s Creative Producer, said: “This year, we're focusing on the contribution of children and young people to our city, and the future of our planet - so we're delighted to welcome Little Amal, one of the city’s most famous children, to the celebration."