A Liverpool FC fan and his friends say they were conned out of £19,000 by scammers selling fake Champions League final tickets online.Ray Mcdonald, from Pensby, Wirral, and his friends received their tickets on Tuesday, 24 May, and initially thought they were genuine.

However, upon further examination of the tickets, which cost £1,000 each, the group realised the PDFs were fake.After trying to contact the ticket tout, who Ray said he has bought tickets from six times this season, he realised their Twitter account had been deleted and their number was no longer in service.

The 33-year-old said he has been added to a WhatsApp group with 50 fans who have been scammed out of a total of 125-150 tickets.He has come forward to warn other fans about the scam and help to stop the same thing from happening to anyone else.

Ray said: "We bought 19 tickets at a grand each so we've spent £19,000 between us.

"It looked legit at first, I didn't think anything of it. About 11pm last night I was about to go to sleep and my phone was going mad."I tried to phone [the ticket tout] and it said the number was not in service anymore and at that point I was like 'I've been done here.'"In the space of six hours, Ray said he had received thousands of messages from friends and other football fans who said they'd also been scammed after paying between £1,000-£1,250 per ticket.

Ray said his friends have bought a total of 40 tickets from the same ticket tout for different games this season and all of them have previously been legitimate.

Police raided a house in Cheshire after fake tickets were sold to fans. Credit: PA images

Meanwhile a police investigation into claims that Liverpool fans are being sold fake tickets for their Champions League final has led to a raid at a house in Cheshire.

Officers stormed into the property in Winsford where they found a stash of fake FA Cup Final tickets.

They seized the items along with a computer and a mobile phone.

It comes ahead of the final in Paris this Saturday, May 28.

A 37-year-old man will voluntarily attend a police station for questioning on offences under the Fraud Act.

Merseyside Police said the investigation remain ongoing.

Chief Inspector Andy Rankine said: “We will act on information in relation to the supply of fake tickets and I would encourage anyone who can assist us to get in touch.

"To ensure that people do not fall victim to fraud our advice would be to always use official, legitimate and authorised websites to purchase tickets and be aware of fake ticket websites run by scammers

“I know that a lot of Liverpool fans are desperate to get their hands on Final tickets but if you were not lucky enough to get one in the ballot then please don’t be tempted by offers that sound too good to be true.”

Merseyside Police say if you believe you may have been a victim of fraud online, please report it to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk, or call 0300 123 2040.