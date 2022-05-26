Play Brightcove video

Football fans are being warned not to bring flares into Liverpool ahead of the Champions League final weekend.

It comes following an increasing number of incidents at grounds around the country.

The final in Paris between Liverpool and Real Madrid is being screened at venues across Merseyside on Saturday evening (28 May).

Regardless of the result, thousands of people are expected to line the streets for the team's homecoming parade on Sunday.

Merseyside Police's tactical commander for the weekend, Chief Superintendent Jonathan Davies, said: "Flares are dangerous. It's become accepted that they are at sporting stadiums and sporting events. These are dangerous things."

Merseyside Police said officers were called after a couple of fireworks were let off outside the Titanic Hotel. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Police were called to Liverpool's team hotel where fireworks were set off before the their final league game of the season.

Red flares were also lit outside Anfield as the team bus arrived for the match.

Meanwhile, an officer was treated for smoke inhalation after flares were set off when Everton secured their Premier League status at Goodison Park.

Three supporters were arrested on suspicion of having pyrotechnics at the ground.

And one of two fans questioned following title celebrations at Manchester City's ground was charged with throwing a pyrotechnic onto the pitch.

People with flares won't know exactly what they have, police have warned.

Ch Supt Davies said: "Some of them are marine distress flares. Some burn very, very hot and are hot to the touch. But they all put out a lot of smoke and they will they will reduce visibility for the people around you.

"So we ask people, please don't bring these to these to these types of events."

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus removed a flare from the pitch. Credit: PA

Police have been working with local authorities and transport bosses ahead of the Champions League final weekend.

Extra officers will be stationed in the city centre to look after people.

Fans watching the game are advised to keep their bags fastened and phones hidden, drink responsibly and plan their journeys home.

People going to the parade are urged to stay local, be patient and plan any travel.

Fans visiting the city by train are also being asked to check before they leave.

A strike and engineering on the network means services will be very busy, according to Network Rail.

Avanti West Coast says it will be prioritising passengers with reservations.

Queuing systems will be in place at Liverpool Lime Street to keep people safe.

Station manager Kyla Thomas said: "Strike action and the sheer volume of people will mean the station will be extremely busy.

"Please respect each other and our staff while travelling. We want everyone to enjoy the victory celebrations free from any bad behaviour.”

Flares were let off outside the Liver Building in June 2020. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Merseyside Police will be hoping there will not be a repeat of the disorder which followed Liverpool's Premier League win in 2020.

Part of the Liver Building caught fire amid wild celebrations marking the club's first top flight league win in 30 years.